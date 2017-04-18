18 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Police Link Kamwala, Chalimbana Fire to Politics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Speculation has riddled the fire that gutted over 120 shops in Kamwala Shopping area on Sunday night opening the possibility of politically instigated action.

While the police and fire experts yet to release their findings.

A group of senior government ministers led by Justice Minister toured the gutted market with Patriotic Front officials also in tow.

The Patriotic Front party alleged that the act may have been instigated by sympathizers of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in retaliation to their incarcerated party president Hakainde Hichilema who is charged with treason.

Meanwhile, a part of Chalimbana University has been gutted by fire leaving property worth millions of kwacha burnt down.

The connection of the fire incidences has not been conclusively linked to the volatile political atmosphere in the country.

Zambia

Chiefs Demand Opposition Leader Hichilema Release

Eleven traditional leaders from Southern province were today denied access to incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.