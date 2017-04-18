Zimbabwe: Govt Resettles 61 Mhangura Youths

Government has resettled at least 61 youths in Mhangura and has warned illegal settlers to move after harvesting.

Speaking at the handover of offer letters to the youths in Mhangura recently, Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora, said those who settled on land illegally should make arrangements before the grace period lapsed.

"We have a different programme which is targeting illegal settlers and we have said let's give them until they have harvested their crops," said Dr Mombeshora on the sidelines of the handover of offer letters.

"This means that we will remove illegal settlers before the next season."

Dr Mombeshora said it was Government policy that districts should find gaps throughout the country to demarcate suitable land for resettlement with priority being given to youths and women.

The youths who benefited under the A1 model were young during the fast track Land Reform programme and now needed land.

Mr Bravel Chapu, a beneficiary, hailed Government for empowering youths through giving them land.

"I am very happy because of what Government has done to give us land," he said.

"We were young when our parents got land. This will also give us an opportunity to carry out projects to sustain our families."

Dr Mombeshora, who is also Mhangura constituency House of Assembly Member, urged the beneficiaries to fully utilise the land.

"President Mugabe has been vilified because of the bold decision to take land and give it to the majority. The country is under sanctions because of the land so we want beneficiaries to fully utilise land," he said.

Dr Mombeshora handed over 45 bicycles to Zanu-PF party districts and youth officers in the constituency.

He also handed over footballs to all the 21 party districts for recreation.

Dr Mombeshora warned corrupt Ministry of Lands officials and traditional leaders that heads will continue to roll.

Turning to the 2018 harmonised elections, Dr Mombeshora said the party should be united and shun factionalism.

"We have one party which is Zanu-PF led by President Mugabe. It pains to see that some war veterans are supporting people such as Tsvangirai and others like Mai Mujuru who have deviated from the ideals of the liberation struggle," he said.

Freedom fighters, he said, should be respected for the contribution they made to the attainment of the country's independence.