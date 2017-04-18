18 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Up for Raping Minor

By Noah Pito

A 38-year-old man from Chief Kazangarare's area here is facing rape charges after he allegedly raped a grade three pupil whom he later bribed with U.S.$8 dollars to cover up the offense.

The man was not asked to plead when he appeared before Karoi magistrate Ms Sheila Nazombe recently.

The prosecutor Mr Webster Dimingu said during the night of March 24 this year, the man allegedly went to the girl's home where he forced his way into the hut in which she was sleeping.

It is also alleged that while inside, the man, who is not related to the girl, tripped the frightened girl onto the ground before raping her.

To ensure the girl did not disclose the assault, he allegedly bribed her with $8 before leaving the scene.

The matter came to light two days later after the girl's friend demanded to know why she was limping.

The girl implicated the man and the friend reported to their teacher, who in turn took the matter to the girl's parents.

