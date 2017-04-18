DYNAMOS juniors coach Murape Murape had to run for dear life on Sunday after he fell prey to a group of football hooligans who ambushed him and his family after the Independence Cup semi-final match between DeMbare and CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium.

The former DeMbare skipper said he was attacked by three men wearing CAPS United regalia and had to take to his heels after a mob wearing the same green-and-white colours also joined in.

Murape said he lost valuables, including cash and a cellphone. He said the culprits who started the skirmish got into their car and drove away from the scene after he had sought police assistance.

The matter was reported at Mabelreign Police Station and investigations are underway.

"I don't want to say much at the moment because police are handling the matter," said Murape.

"These guys just attacked me unprovoked. The first time I heard them talking to me I thought they were genuine football people who wanted to start a conversation with me and naturally I accommodated them since I am someone who is known by many people.

"And when they started shouting at me accusing me of being a Dynamos n'anga and assaulting their coach Lloyd Chitembwe I thought they were just joking. But before I knew it they started assaulting me and a nearby mob comprising mostly supporters in the CAPS United regalia joined in.

"My wife then threw herself in the middle to try and shield me from getting a further battering and they beat her up as well. But then that's when I got the chance to run away and seek refuge with the police.

"I am still to understand the motive of the attack but it seems these people had long targeted me. These thugs should be brought to book to avoid such retrogressive incidents at our stadia.

"It's barbaric. The bottom line is that we should all understand that football is not war. Football is a game that we all have to enjoy without hurting one another," said Murape.