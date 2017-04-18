THREE people on Saturday sustained varying degrees of injuries following violent clashes between Zanu-PF supporters sympathetic to Harare provincial commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe and secretary for Administration George Mashavave, respectively.

Skirmishes started when Cde Mashayamombe reportedly got wind that Cde Mashavave and other provincial executive committee members wanted to pass a vote of no confidence on him and national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere at the party's provincial offices.

Reports say Cde Mashayamombe then bused his sympathisers to the party headquarters, resulting in skirmishes that also hurt innocent passengers who use Simon Vengai Muzenda (formerly Fourth Street) bus terminus.

Police had to be called in to quell the disturbances.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying a report was made at Harare Central Police Station alleging that two groups clashed at the Harare provincial Zanu-PF offices.

Chief Supt Nyathi said investigations were underway.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm that a report was made at Harare Central Police yesterday (Saturday) where it is alleged that two groups, one allegedly for Cde Mashayamombe and one for Cde Mashavave all from Harare Province, clashed at the Harare provincial Zanu-PF offices and so far investigations are in progress," said Chief Supt Nyathi.

Narrating their ordeal during an interview with ZBC News, some of the victims said they were bused to the provincial party offices without being aware of divisions that existed within the party leadership.

"I did not know that there were divisions in the leadership with some people showing their allegiance to certain individuals. So when we arrived, some of our colleagues from our neighbourhood who had arrived earlier approached us questioning why we had also come to the provincial headquarters. They said a lot of stuff including obscenities before they started throwing stones at us," said one of the victims whose hand was injured in the skirmishes, Ms Rumbidzai Chibaya (34).

Another victim, Ms Tambudzai Marungira whose child was also injured in the clashes, said they had come to attend the meeting just like anyone else in good faith before they were attacked.

"We had come for a meeting as women with our babies on our backs and we did not know that there are divisions at this meeting. So when we approached them, they quickly shouted that we were not part of them and they started attacking us," said Ms Murungira.

Another supporter only identified as David who suffered a head injury, said he was only made aware of the attack by fellow supporters who alerted him of a stone thrown directly at him.

He said by the time he looked back, it was already too late as the stone hit him on the head.