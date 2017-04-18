Kenya/Malawi: CAF President Ahmad Among Guests for Stars-Malawi Clash

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad will be part of the spectators when Harambee Stars take on Malawi in a friendly match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Tuesday.

Ahmad, who was elected Caf president last month after a shock win over incumbent and long-serving African football chief Issa Hayatou, is in the country in an unofficial visit and is expected to be in the stands for the match pitting the Stars against The Flames of Malawi.

"The Caf president was heading back to the headquarters from Somalia and decided to pass by and watch the game with his friend Nick (Mwendwa)," Football Kenya Federation's Communications Officer Barry Otieno said.

Stars play Malawi in a friendly match as head coach Stanley Okumbi fine-tunes his local-based squad ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship which will be held in the country.

The match starts at 1500hrs EAT. Ahmad is expected to jet out for Madagascar at 2230hrs EAT later Tuesday.