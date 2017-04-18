Kenya: Call for Fair Polls As Wiper Party Holds Primaries in Coast

Wiper party nominations have started in parts of Mombasa County, recording a low turnout in the morning.

Afya Rama, an aspirant for the woman representative's seat, claimed that the 2013 register was being used and not the new one from the IEBC.

She said as a result, newly registered voters could not vote.

"If Wiper has failed to update the register, are we really talking of free and fair elections?" she asked while speaking at Mvita Primary School.

She accused Wiper Secretary-General Hassan Omar of favouring some aspirants.

However, addressing a press conference Monday, Mr Omar said Ms Rama was campaigning for his rival, Governor Hassan Joho.

The presiding officer, Mr Jackson Kimami declined to confirm whether indeed they were using the 2013 register but said that some names were missing from the register.

"We have decided that those whose names are missing will be recorded so that later we will reconcile (the list)," he said.

Aspirants also complained that some of the materials had arrived late at most of the stations.

The Wiper nominations are also being held in Kwale and Taita Taveta counties.