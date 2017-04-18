18 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Ranked As Leading Destination for Multinationals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauline Kairu

Nairobi has been named as one of the leading regional destinations for companies establishing international headquarters.

Kenya's capital appears on the Fortune 500 list alongside Dubai, Johannesburg, Casablanca, Lagos and Cairo, as one of the destinations with the highest appeal.

According to a new report released by Infomineo, a global business research company specialising in Africa and the Middle East, Nairobi is the leading destination for Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies.

Nairobi is the top choice for organisations looking to service East Africa and has seen a 12 per cent increase in Fortune 500 investment since 2015.

"While Dubai and Johannesburg are the most popular hubs overall, Casablanca and Nairobi are rapidly gaining traction and international awareness," says the report.

DYNAMIC

Casablanca's uptick is 18 per cent, Dubai's increase is eight per cent while that of Johannesburg is 26 per cent.

The report focuses on multinationals looking at entering, or already present, in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA).

The Infomineo analysis includes the regional footprint of multinationals in the MEA region, the most commonly chosen cities, and the factors that influence the selection of a region, country and city like geographical proximity and the talent pool present in the city.

Each element reveals the dynamic growth patterns within the region and a clear trend of Fortune 500 companies establishing presence.

"Among factors which impact on the organisation's selection of a specific city [are] the local market potential, maturity of the industry, existing competitors, political stability and the quality of the employment market. Determining the attractiveness of a location along these clear lines assures the Fortune 500 companies ... a stable and profitable investment and significantly mitigates risk," said the report.

REGION

Overall, there was a 17 per cent increase in the number of Fortune 500 companies in MEA in 2016 compared with 2015, with Johannesburg the leading destination for Africa.

On the continent, Egypt lags behind due to political instability.

Germany and France are leading in terms of coverage rate while China has the lowest presence in the region.

Casablanca has the highest growth rate overall, while Dubai has the highest count.

The same can be said for London, which has tripled its number of regional headquarters serving the region, acting as an MEA hub.

Kenya

Will Criminal Past Affect Politicians in the Polls?

All eyes will be on vetting agencies to prove that the elusive adherence to the integrity code among politicians will at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.