18 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abuja Airport Reopens As Ethiopian Airline Lands New Plane

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
By Idris Ibrahim

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has formally reopened for operations after six weeks of closure.

The airport was closed to allow for the repair of its only runway.

On Tuesday, an Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350-900 became the first plane to land at the repaired runway.

The new plane landed at about 12:10 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the plans by the Ethiopian Airlines to land the new plane in Abuja.

Local Nigerian airlines, including Medview and Air Peace, have indicated their decision to start traveling the Abuja route from Wednesday.

More on This

Flights Resume Today at Abuja Airport

Airlines will resume operations today, one day ahead of the deadline, after completion of repair works on the runway of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.