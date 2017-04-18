18 April 2017

Nigeria: Confederation Cup - It's Not Yet Uhuru for Rivers Utd - - Amiesimaka

Nigerian football legend, Adokiye Amiesimaka has warned Rivers United to be prepared for a stiff challenge when they face Rwandan club, Rayon Sports in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup tie.

The Nigerian club eased to a 2-0 win in the first leg at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday to put themselves in the box seat for qualification for the group stage of the competition. "A 2-0 (result) is as good a scoreline as any.

"Only 1-0 may turn out to be safe, just as 4-0 may not be safe. In this game, any margin is as safe or precarious as you make it. It is possible to lose at home, but win away. It is possible to win at home and also win away."It is possible to win at home, but lose away.

"It is possible to lose, home and away. Each instance has happened before. Any result is possible. To win is simply to make sure you score more goals than you concede," he said.

