Namibia: Cattle Herder Charged With Murder

Ongwediva — A 21-year-old suspect from Iikuku village in Oshikoto Region was arraigned by the police for allegedly beating to death a 42-year-old man on Tuesday.

The deceased, Kalelwa David Nghipangelwa, was hit with a stick on the left side of his body, below the breast, where he sustained an open wound.

Oshikoto Regional Police crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua confirmed the incident.

According to Katjiua, the victim found the suspect herding cattle when coming from cuca shops in the surrounding area.

"The deceased started to chase school learners carrying an axe but the suspect told him to stop. The victim then turned on the suspect with an intent to hack him," she said.

The suspect allegedly then took a dry stick which was in the victim's wheelbarrow and threw it in his direction.

The suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on charges of murder.