18 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuando Cubango - Man Arrested Over Beheading Two Girls

Menongue — A man was arrested on Monday in Menongue, southeastern Cuando Cubango province, after he allegedly beheaded two girls in a month.

Severino Tchivinda (31) from central Huambo province was arrested after the heads of the two girls were found at his house. The second victim was killed Monday dawn, 17 April.

The provincial commander of the National Police, Domingo Ferreira de Andrade, who considered it a heinous crime, highlighted the role of the members of the community in the effort that led to the arrest of the alleged killer.

Confessing to the crime, Severino Tchivinda related how he kept a close watch on the second victim when the girl left an entertainment spot accompanied by her boyfriend who fled for help following the attack with a machete.

He explained he killed the girls because they were involved in prostitution.

Apart from the two cases of beheading, Tchivinda is suspect of having attempted to chop a neighbour's head and raping a woman in the neighbourhood.

