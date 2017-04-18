Mbanza Congo — At least 13.150 liters of fuel were seized in the last seven days by the Tax Police stationed in the Luvo border post in Mbanza Congo city, northern Zaire province, for alleged smuggling of oil by-products.

The aforementioned product, including petrol and diesel, was destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where it would be marketed, according to a note from the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police sent to Angop on Tuesday in Mbanza Congo.

In the same period, according to the document, three fuel smuggling offenses were reported, less three if compared to the previous week.

The Luvo border commune is 60 kilometers north of the provincial chief town of Mbanza Congo.