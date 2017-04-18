Luanda — The ambassadors of the Republic of Sudan and the Kingdom of Morocco to Angola, Khalid Mohamed Farah El Fahal and Saadia El Alaoui, respectively, visited the Provincial Government of Luanda on Tuesday to discuss issues related to cooperation between their countries and Angola.

Received in separate meetings by the governor of Luanda province, Higino Lopes Carneiro, the diplomats had the opportunity to talk about the possibility of cooperation between Khartoum/ Luanda and Cassablanca/Luanda in various domains.

Khalid Mohamed Farah El Fahal told the press that the intention is to relaunch the baselines of cooperation between the Republic of Sudan and Angola, following the meeting held at the provincial government headquarters in the Ingombota urban district.

The Sudanese diplomat said that the intention is to intensify ever more the existing cooperation ties between the Angolan authorities and his country.

According to the diplomat, the intention is for these relations to be equally comprehensive for the governments of Luanda and Khartoum in various fields.

On her turn, the Morocco's ambassador to Angola, Saadia El Alaoui, also expressed the wish to materialize the twinning project between Casablanca and Luanda in various areas.

"There are a number of important sectors to cooperate between the two capitals, where we can focus on urban management and the two metropolitan cities", she said.

According to the diplomat, the meeting with the governor of Luanda showed the desire to implement the cooperation ties and work to strengthen them.