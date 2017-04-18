Ethiopia: Partnership to Develop Hospitality Industry

MIDROC Technology Group Subsidiaries and Ozzie Hospitality and Tourism Management Consultancy signed Memorandums of Understanding on April 12, 2017 for the advancement of Ethiopian tourism, travel and hospitality industry. This partnership was created with the aim of transforming the Ethiopian tourism, travel and hospitality industry into one of the major sources of foreign currency earnings and national income as well as means of household job creation.

The partnership was made to particularly focus on the conference and meeting industry, globally referred to as MICE Industry, by highlighting Ethiopia's potential and creating adequate awareness in the international tourism market and relevant arenas about Ethiopian tourism.

MIDROC's Technology Group Subsidiaries: Rainbow Exclusive Car Rental Tour Services PLC and Trans National Airways were re-organized in 2007 from Rainbow Travel Plc, which was established in 1999. The company is engaged in providing Car Rental and Tour Services.

Ozzie Hospitality and Tourism Management Consultancy was established three years ago and works in promoting the MICE industry.