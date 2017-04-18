14 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: New Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs

Meles Alem has been appointed as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He replaces Tewelde Mulugeta, who has been at the post since he replaced Dina Mufti, who is now Ambassador to Kenya.

Meles, who holds a Master's degree in International Conflict Management was director of the Neighbouring Countries Directorates where he served for six months. He also worked in the Cabinet of Ministers as a councillor for one year.

Tewelde's next appointment is not yet known, according to Ministry officials. However, the handover of duties to Meles is already being completed.

The announcement was made during the Ministry's weekly press conference, held at their office, on Menelik II Street.

Tewolde served as spokes person of the Ministry for almost three years.

