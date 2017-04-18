12 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Is the Class Agenda of the Latest #ZumaMustFall Campaign?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Karl Cloete

As we up the ante to have President Jacob Zuma removed, the critical question to be asked in 2017, as we did in 2015 is - which class forces stand to gain the most from this important site of struggle?

In the name of efficiency and effective governance, the South African President used his constitutional prerogative to chop and change the fourth South African Minister of Finance in less than two years, including nine other Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers.

The uproar in the country (and the world), coming from monopoly capital, religious leaders, trade unions, civil (and not so civil) society, opposition parties, from the left to the right, came to dominate the media space and conversations in factories, families and our streets with one common denominator - #ZumaMustFall.

The rallying cry of the #ZumaMustFall campaign is that our society must not allow the looting of state coffers by Zuma and his henchmen. This campaign claims that what makes the removal of Pravin Gordhan more suspect has been Gordhan's alleged protection of the National Treasury against the Guptas, whose banking solutions have all but run dry, and whose alleged lust for the nuclear deal has generated an appetite for...

South Africa

Organ Trafficking Hoax Sparks a Massive Spike in Donors

Why languish in illness when the poor could be used to help you live long and prosper? a dubious advertisement… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.