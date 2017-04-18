South Africa: What Is the Class Agenda of the Latest #ZumaMustFall Campaign?

analysis

As we up the ante to have President Jacob Zuma removed, the critical question to be asked in 2017, as we did in 2015 is - which class forces stand to gain the most from this important site of struggle?

In the name of efficiency and effective governance, the South African President used his constitutional prerogative to chop and change the fourth South African Minister of Finance in less than two years, including nine other Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers.

The uproar in the country (and the world), coming from monopoly capital, religious leaders, trade unions, civil (and not so civil) society, opposition parties, from the left to the right, came to dominate the media space and conversations in factories, families and our streets with one common denominator - #ZumaMustFall.

The rallying cry of the #ZumaMustFall campaign is that our society must not allow the looting of state coffers by Zuma and his henchmen. This campaign claims that what makes the removal of Pravin Gordhan more suspect has been Gordhan's alleged protection of the National Treasury against the Guptas, whose banking solutions have all but run dry, and whose alleged lust for the nuclear deal has generated an appetite for...