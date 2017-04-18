South Africa: Cancer and Corruption - a Metaphor for These Times?

analysis

"Cut it out ... Destroy it before it destroys us ..." The metaphor of cancer is being used by everyone from leaders of political parties to journalists to describe corruption in the body politic. Unfortunately, cancer cells often move to a new location where they continue to grow. The same is true in politics.

Radical surgery that excises the malignant growth may save your life. Unfortunately, cancer cells often move to a new location where they continue to grow. Like almost everything in life, the short-term plan needs to be located within a proactive, longer-term plan. What has depleted our overall health and what will assist the body's natural intelligence restore health and vitality? Can the power of healthy cells be mobilised to prevent the suicide mission - the hari kiri of cancer cells?

At the funeral for beloved ANC veteran, Comrade Ahmed Kathrada, former President Kgalema Motlante quoted Comrade Kathy's letter, which called for President Jacob Zuma to resign. His actions - during his rape trial, his relationship with the Shaiks over the arms deal, his relationship with the Guptas over Nkandla, the nuclear deal with Putin's Russia and many other scandals, have harmed the ANC and SA's Democracy....