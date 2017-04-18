JULIUS Indongo arrived back in Namibia to a rapturous welcome yesterday morning after his victory against Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday night.

Indongo gave a dominant display to win the figh on a unanimous points decision, to add Burns' WBA super lightweight title to his own IBF and IBO world championship belts. In the process he became the first Namibian to hold three world titles at the same time,

with only the WBC belt missing from his possession.

That title is held by Terence Crawford of the United States, and calls for a super fight between the two to unify the division will nowgrow stronger.

He was the centre of attraction as his plane touched down at the Hosea Kutako Airport shortly before 10h00 yesterday.

A government delegation including deputy minister of sport Agnes Tjongarero, deputy sport director Joanne Manuel and Namibia sport commissioner Joel Matthews was on hand to welcome him home,including members of his family as well as several hundred fans who gave him a rousing welcome.At a hastily prepared press conference, Indongo thanked everyonefor their support, before he broke down, overwhelmed by emotion."Thanks to all of you who are here - I love you, I love Namibia,thanks for coming. Thank you to the deputy minister who has come a long way with me since I represented Namibia at amateur level. This did not happen overnight, it was a long journey and took me 15 years to reach the top," he

said. Indongo thanked his training camp and his sparring partners for pushing him to the limit aswell as Harry Simon, Namibia'sfirst boxing world champion for his advice.

"I received advice from our first world champion before the fight,and when you fight someone in his own backyard it is not easy,you have got to be a man. When I looked out among the crowd I saw some Namibian fans with our flag and it gave me a big boost of confidence. I was on fire. I thank those fans who travelled long distances to be at the fight," he said, before being overcome by

emotion.Tim Ekandjo of MTC, who was also at the fight, said the Namibian fans at the fight venue in Glasgow made a big difference.

"The reason why Julius broke down now is because he found 15 000 Scottish fans cheering wildly for their man and only about 30 Namibian fans who had come to support him. But they made a big difference. They never stopped cheering and it was beautiful to see the support we got," he said.He urged Namibian companies to support sport from the grassroots

level up."You must become part of the journey from the start and not just when they succeed. If you wantto give money, give it to Nestor (Tobias) to create more world champions," he said.

Tjongarero called out Indongo'smother, Freda Johannesand thanked her for 'raising a champion'.

"You are our champion," she said, before adding, "thanks for giving us Julius Indongo. He is Namibia's champion."

Tjongarero thanked everyone who helped Indongo throughout his career. "Thanks for your endurance,Julius, thanks for not quitting and thanks for putting Namibia on the world map. The whole of Namibia was watching and we are all very proud of you," she said.

Matthews said that despite the tough financial challenges facing Namibian sport codes, the country still managed to produce world

champions."The Namibian sports industry is facing tough financial challenges.We are a small nation,but bigger nations in terms of

population and investments cannot come close to what Namibia has achieved," he said.

And then it was time for the hustle and bustle of a photo session as hordes of fans elbowed their way in between photographers for a photo of Namibia's man of the moment.

Indongo, however, remained calm and relaxed throughout, giving all his fans time for a photo and a smile.