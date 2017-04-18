South Africa: Vuwani Shutdown Continues

analysis

After a short hiatus, protesters in Vuwani will continue a shutdown of the community on Tuesday, with all but emergency services set to close. The ANC has urged protesters not to target schools, while the police are on high alert. By GREG NICOLSON.

At a community meeting in Vuwani on Monday, residents decided to continue their shutdown of the area in protest at the Municipal Demarcation Board's decision to incorporate it into a new municipality. The meeting took place after the Pro-Makhado Demarcation Task Team, a community body opposing Vuwani's move into the new municipality, called LIM 345, obtained a high court order allowing them to meet after they recently faced resistance from police to their gatherings.

"The meeting went ahead and the shutdown continues," said Nsovo Sambo, spokesperson for Pro-Makhado. The shutdown had been suspended for the week of Easter after flaring up again recently when the Municipal Demarcation Board rejected an appeal against the shift in municipal boundaries. Protesters want Vuwani to remain within the Makhado municipality. Clearly angered with the police response to the resistance movement, Sambo said the SAPS was using "apartheid tactics" and not letting them gather.

Weeks ago a school administration block was burnt...