South Africa: The Burden of 'Black Tax'

opinion

As I travel the length and breadth of South Africa, I am confronted by the term "black tax". I only got to know about the term in the recent years and found out that even within my family that there is "black tax".

My mother and father took us to the best schools which they could. I went to Pretoria High School for Girls and then went on to the University of Cape Town.

A couple of years ago, my cousin passed away, leaving behind three children and his wife - she later also passed on. His sister took the children despite already having three of her own. My father, a man already on pension, in his wisdom took in the first-born of my late cousin in order to educate her. His rationale was, "If I educate her today, she will become independent and not a dependent on you (referring to me) for the rest of your life."

I never realised that in effect this is "black tax".

The first time I visited home, I didn't realise how this tough decision had impacted on my father financially. I arrived home to find that the girl's clothes were not presentable. On...