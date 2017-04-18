Africa: ANC MK Council - Our Allegiance Is to South Africa First - We Cannot Fight Against Our Own People

analysis

As the ANC's internal battles intensify, another constituent structure has spoken out about the crisis, calling for the party's mid-year policy conference to be "canned". Veterans of the ANC's now disbanded armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), are stepping up efforts to convene a national consultative conference to open critical engagement to "arrest the further downward spiral of the ANC". There is also increasing concern from the former MK commanders and combatants about the activities of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and their use of "tropical camouflage uniforms" in their names. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

If South Africans are befuddled about the pseudo militia group claiming to be MK veterans parading at ANC events and guarding the party headquarters, Albert Luthuli House, it pales in comparison to how the actual soldiers who fought for South Africa's liberation feel. Umkhonto we Sizwe's last Chief of Staff and former Chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Siphiwe Nyanda, says the MK council steering committee has held several meetings with the leaders of MKMVA to discuss their use of their army's name and regalia.

"We need to address who are these young people that we see at funerals and birthday...