South Africa: Are Zuma's Lies Catching Up With Him?

opinion

There is something Al Capone-esque (remember, mere tax evasion charges brought the Chicago gangster to justice) about the latest turn of events in the Mxolisi Nxasana saga. Imagine a little lie in a long affidavit about a seemingly insignificant detail of the circumstances leading to the conclusion of a settlement agreement precipitating the end of the political career of a president. Richard Nixon must be squirming in his grave. By PAUL HOFFMAN.

An alien legal scholar from some faraway galaxy, upon studying the South African Constitution, may be justified in concluding that the voters and political parties of the country would be astute to appoint only the most noble, upright and impeccable of citizens to the office of president. This conclusion is, objectively speaking, unavoidable given that our dispensation in SA combines the positions of head of state and head of the national executive in one person, our first citizen. Numerous onerous powers, duties, functions and obligations are heaped upon the single individual who holds this combined office. His or her probity, integrity and honesty ought to be beyond reproach. The duty to obey, respect and uphold the Constitution with its fealty to the rule of law cannot be properly...