South Africa: The ANC No Longer Welcomes Open Debate Because of Patronage and Corruption

opinion

The ANC has since the 1950s operated on the basis of collective leadership and collective decision-making. This was sometimes necessitated in order to maintain organisational cohesion when it was under threat, as in the period of illegality. In the post-1994 period, collective decision-making has sometimes been used to stifle debate, as it is now in the aftermath of the disagreement of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe and Zweli Mkhize with the Cabinet reshuffle, unilaterally decided on by President Jacob Zuma. The ANC no longer welcomes open debate for it is now held together by patronage and corruption rather than common values. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

First published by polity.org

The ANC under President Jacob Zuma is sinking ever more deeply into decadence, losing all semblance of the vibrancy and debate that many once saw as characterising the organisation. Not only is there a lack of concern for ideas, but freedom of expression is under threat as thuggery is deployed to break up meetings and to silence internal and external critics of Zuma's leadership.

In this time the organisation continues to draw on emblematic features of the past, which were part of belonging to a liberatory organisation, however inappropriate they...