18 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mortar Attack Kills At Least 5, Injures 7 in Mogadishu

At least five people were reported to have been killed, and seven wounded in mortar shells fired into homes in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon, Witnesses said.

An Eyewitness, speaking to Radio Shabelle via phone said between 2-3 mortars struck a residential areas in Howlwadah district, killing at least five civilians, including four children.

The wounded people have been rushed to hospital by the local ambulances. Reports said there have been more mortars fired at the country's President Palace in Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed credit for the mortar fire in Mogadishu.

