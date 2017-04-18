South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Hosts Vtsd Enterprise Development Economic Forum Engagements

press release

It's all systems go for Premier's VTSD enterprise development economic forum engagements

Premier Supra Mahumapelo of Bokone Bophirima Province will next week Tuesday, 18 April 2017, start his enterprise development and economic growth programme, which will see him visiting all local municipalities in the province over a period of four months. The first visits will be undertaken in Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, with Moretele Local Municipality targeted for Tuesday 18 April.

Premier Mahumapelo will during this period, spend a week at each of the province's District where he is expected to engage stakeholders comprising private companies, business people and chambers of commerce amongst others, on the existing opportunities for entrepreneurship development and economic growth at each local municipality's villages, townships and small dorpies.

The Premier will be joined by MEC for Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development Ms Wendy Nelson, District and Local Mayors as well as the Traditional Leadership.

Targeted stakeholders at each local municipality will also have a discussion with a panel of experts in the afternoon, the meeting of which will focus on access to finance, procurement processes, registration of companies, marketing and access to markets.

The Premier's VTSD enterprise development economic forum sessions at all the VTSD areas are not only about giving meaning to the province's five concretes, but also seek to promote leadership accountability, encourage active engagement with the citizens about their development as well as the spirit of working together.

For Bojanala Platinum District Municipality programme, the stakeholders' morning engagements with Premier Mahumapelo will start at 09h00, while the afternoon panel of experts discussion and media session will start at 17h00, at the following venues:

Tuesday, 18 April: Moretele Community Hall, next to Moretele Local Municipality

Wednesday, 19 April: Madibeng Community White Hall, Madibeng Local Municipality

Thursday, 20 April: Moses Kotane Community Hall, Moses Kotane Local Municipality

Friday, 21 April: Tlhabane Community Hall, Rustenburg Local Municipality

Tuesday, 25 April: Reagile Community Hall, Kgetleng Local Municipality

The Premier's VTSD Enterprise Development Economic Forum engagements will be taken to Ngaka Modiri Molema District in May, followed by Dr Kenneth Kaunda in June, and will end in July at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Premier's VTSD Enterprise Development Economic Forum engagements.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier