South Africa: Prison Break - Robertson's Mountain Biking Tour With a Difference

The first week of April saw a great deal of bad news hitting South African headlines. But there was the odd good news story, too. In the small town of Robertson, a programme in the local correction centre is beating the odds against crime. If slowly. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

In a week of protest marches across the country, a journey of a different kind was taking place in the small Western Cape town of Robertson. In the first week of April 2017, four young offenders had earned a prison break, and were using it to undertake a physically punishing 240km mountain biking tour through the Breede River Valley. Before heading back to jail, voluntarily.

Confused? You have every right to be. The Breaking the Cycle of Crime (BCC) mountain biking tour is, to put it mildly, an unusual endeavour. And yet - if the track record is anything to go by - it's been unexpectedly successful. Not just in raising awareness about drug abuse and crime within the area's schools, but also in helping existing offenders stay out of prison once their sentence is up.

An hour and a half from Cape Town, Robertson is wine country. It's...