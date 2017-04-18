13 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Prison Break - Robertson's Mountain Biking Tour With a Difference

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The first week of April saw a great deal of bad news hitting South African headlines. But there was the odd good news story, too. In the small town of Robertson, a programme in the local correction centre is beating the odds against crime. If slowly. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

In a week of protest marches across the country, a journey of a different kind was taking place in the small Western Cape town of Robertson. In the first week of April 2017, four young offenders had earned a prison break, and were using it to undertake a physically punishing 240km mountain biking tour through the Breede River Valley. Before heading back to jail, voluntarily.

Confused? You have every right to be. The Breaking the Cycle of Crime (BCC) mountain biking tour is, to put it mildly, an unusual endeavour. And yet - if the track record is anything to go by - it's been unexpectedly successful. Not just in raising awareness about drug abuse and crime within the area's schools, but also in helping existing offenders stay out of prison once their sentence is up.

An hour and a half from Cape Town, Robertson is wine country. It's...

South Africa

Organ Trafficking Hoax Sparks a Massive Spike in Donors

Why languish in illness when the poor could be used to help you live long and prosper? a dubious advertisement… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.