South Africa: Numsa Accepts New Terms in Bus Strike Negotiations

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it has ended its consultations with workers in the passenger bus sector, following a week of striking, after its members accepted new terms.

Numsa was the only major union not to accept the new agreement which Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant announced on Friday to mark the end of a nationwide bus strike, following an agreement with the majority of unions.

Workers from Algoa and Ezethu bus companies in Port Elizabeth accepted the agreement following the week-long strike, and reported for work on Tuesday, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said.

"Based on the response from members in this sector, Numsa can indeed claim this agreement as a small victory for our members in their fight for a living wage and a dignified life for themselves and their families," Hlubi said on Tuesday.

Other terms include:

10% increase in all allowances, including night shift, cross border allowance, and subsistence and travel;

R400 per month allowance for the co-driver.

Numsa initially rejected the proposed 9% wage increase, saying it was holding out for a double-digit percentage increase.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim had said the union was being asked to accept "a sell-out deal" for the sake of industrial peace and stability in the sector.

In terms of the constitution of the bargaining council, if the majority of trade unions participating in collective bargaining reach an agreement, a strike can be called off.

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and two others had signed the agreement on Friday, with only Numsa vowing to continue.

