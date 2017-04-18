12 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: House of Cards - Ntlemeza Gets the Axe but His Troubles Are Far From Over

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
VW Golf GTI used by the Hawks police unit (file photo).
analysis

An unexpected upside of President Jacob Zuma's post-midnight cabinet reshuffle is the imminent removal of Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza, the highest ranking police official in the country and who has been a key figure in the political witch-hunt of former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan as well as other former top police officials. On Wednesday, the North Gauteng High court dismissed Ntlemeza's appeal against an earlier ruling that he is not fit for the job. But Ntlemeza's problems are far from over. He faces several IPID probes and other accusations that he has failed to investigate major criminal cases including corruption at Prasa. By MARIANNE THAMM.MARIANNE THAMM.

Without former Minister of Police, Nathi "Firepool" Nhleko, the man who irregularly appointed him and protected and backed him at every turn, career policeman Mthandazo Ntlemeza is about to be hung out to dry, sixteen months into his seven-year contract which came with a generous R1.6 million a year salary package.

One of Fikile Mbalula's first announcements after being appointed Minister of Police was that he would not be pursuing his predecessor's appeal against a ruling on March 17 by the North Gauteng High court that Ntlemeza lacks integrity and honour, that his appointment...

More on This

Ex Police Unit Chief Backs Down from Threat to Report for Duty

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza will not be reporting for duty on Tuesday morning. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.