South Africa: House of Cards - Ntlemeza Gets the Axe but His Troubles Are Far From Over

An unexpected upside of President Jacob Zuma's post-midnight cabinet reshuffle is the imminent removal of Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza, the highest ranking police official in the country and who has been a key figure in the political witch-hunt of former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan as well as other former top police officials. On Wednesday, the North Gauteng High court dismissed Ntlemeza's appeal against an earlier ruling that he is not fit for the job. But Ntlemeza's problems are far from over. He faces several IPID probes and other accusations that he has failed to investigate major criminal cases including corruption at Prasa. By MARIANNE THAMM.MARIANNE THAMM.

Without former Minister of Police, Nathi "Firepool" Nhleko, the man who irregularly appointed him and protected and backed him at every turn, career policeman Mthandazo Ntlemeza is about to be hung out to dry, sixteen months into his seven-year contract which came with a generous R1.6 million a year salary package.

One of Fikile Mbalula's first announcements after being appointed Minister of Police was that he would not be pursuing his predecessor's appeal against a ruling on March 17 by the North Gauteng High court that Ntlemeza lacks integrity and honour, that his appointment...