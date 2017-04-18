14 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Finalises 1,198km of Roads

The Ethiopian Roads Authority announced that it constructed 1198.6 km of roads in nine months of the 2016/17 fiscal year. Out of the constructed roads, 609.6 km was built by domestic contractors while the remaining 589 km is constructed by foreign contractors.

The roads are under 130 different projects, which will total 8784 km at the end. The foreign contractors are working on 52 of the projects (3742 km). Out of that 651 km of roads were slated to be completed in nine months. The completion currently stands at 589 km.

In the same token, domestic contractors are working on 78 projects which will cover 4179 km at the end. It was planned they will finish 649 km of the roads in nine months. Their standing in the ninth month is an accomplishment of 609 km. The report of the Ethiopian Roads Authority to the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Road Affairs indicates that the general performance of the domestic contractors is on a medium scale

