South Africa: 'I Am Truly Sorry for Your Loss' - Stellenbosch Graduate's Killer to Family

One of the men convicted of fatally assaulting Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie on Tuesday apologised to his family for their loss, but maintained his silence on the events surrounding Schoombie's death.

A somewhat dazed Brent Henry, 40, took to the stand in the Western Cape High Court during sentencing arguments.

He had previously elected not to testify about the night Schoombie was killed in November 2015.

Both he and Juane Jacobs were recently convicted for the crime.

Dressed in a neon yellow hooded top and jeans, an almost inaudible Henry explained that he was not a violent person and did not "normally do this type of thing".

"To the family, I am truly sorry for your loss. As I said, something happened that evening. Everything happened so fast, you know."

As he spoke, Schoombie's brother Lee shook his head.

Judge asks for clarity

Henry asked the court for leniency, saying he had never been convicted of any crime and was involved in charity work.

He said he also needed to be there for his three children, aged 10, 14, 16, and his widowed mother.

Judge Robert Henney asked Henry to clarify what he was sorry for.

He replied that he didn't really know how to put it, but he would never want anyone to go through what Schoombie had.

The men had accused Schoombie of starting trouble at the Tiger Tiger nightclub in Claremont, Cape Town.

Schoombie and three friends were on their way home from the nightclub in an Uber taxi when Henry and Jacobs allegedly blocked them with their car in a cul-de-sac. Schoombie was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

Prosecutor Christopher Burke contended that Henry was not a loving, peaceful person and was not sorry for what he had done.

He said he should have set a good example for his children by not "acting like a teenager" at clubs and pushing people around.

"You were going from club to club, looking for trouble where you went. I put it to you that you were strong that evening because you had your friend with you. You thought that night you were a hero."

Henry, almost whispering, denied the allegations.

Previous convictions

Henney said that if Henry wanted the court to assist him, he had to play open cards.

Henry's attempt to explain what happened that night, without once implicating himself or Jacobs, was met with confusion.

"Still you want to come here and say you didn't do anything," said Burke in disbelief.

Henry left the stand.

William Booth, for Jacobs, said he would not call his client to the stand.

Jacobs admitted he had previous convictions for housebreaking with intent to steal, malicious damage to property and assault.

A forensic social worker had experienced difficulty in seeing Jacobs at Pollsmoor prison, only succeeding recently.

She had received documents from his family and would finalise her report by the end of the week.

The matter was postponed until Monday.

