Ghana: Amponsah, Nyaba Win Asante Akyem Marathon

A seventeen -year-old final year student of the Swedru Business College, William Amponsah, has won the maiden edition of the Asante Akyem Marathon held on Monday.

The 20km marathon, which drew over 300 participants from across the country, started from Akutuasi in the Asante Akyem District, through the Agogo township and ended at the Collins Senior High School Park.

Master Amponsah finished first in the men category within the clocked 1:12:14, whereas, Matthew Vikuba Nantiere, a Fire Officer based in Kumasi, came second with Malik Yakubu placing third.

Ms Precious Nyaba, a second year student of Buokrom M/A JHS, came first in the women's category. She was followed by Charlotte Fordjour and Fatima Samuah in second and third positions respectively.

In an interview with the Information Services Department (ISD), a former Member of Parliament for the area and organiser of the event, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, said "the Asante Akyem Marathon will be an annual event; it will be our own way of contributing to unearth sports talents for the future."

For his prize, Master Amponsah will be fully sponsored by the Africa Origin Travel and Sports Tourism to the United Kingdom to witness the IAAF world championship. In an interview with the ISD, the young athlete expressed his desire to improve on his talent. The first and second runners up took home 32 inch LED Television and Home Theatre from Samsung respectively.

Ms Nyaba, whose prize is an all expenses paid five-day trip to Dubai, also indicated her enthusiasm of becoming a professional athlete. The second and third in the women category, also took home a refrigerator and a microwave respectively.

Eight-year-old Stephen Dzodzegbe, who was the youngest participant, took home a Samsung tablet and products from Guinness Ghana Limited. The oldest participant award went to a 43-year-old Joseph Bennett. He was given a smart phone and products from Guinness Ghana Limited.

Source: ISD (MacClean Nortey)