18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man With Clitorises in His Freezer Finally Has Legal Counsel

Danish national and former Bloemfontein gun shop owner Peter Frederiksen finally has legal counsel, the Bloemfontein High Court heard on Tuesday.

Frederiksen faces 59 charges, including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of unregistered medicine, distribution and possession of child pornography, conspiracy to murder, and bigamy. He also faces charges relating to the possession of illegal firearms.

This was after police found 21 clitorises in a freezer at his house in Langenhovenpark in Bloemfontein. Police arrested Frederiksen in September 2015.

Some charges against him relate to the murder of his wife, 28-year-old Anna Matseliso Molise.

She was shot four times outside her house in Maseru, Lesotho, on October 20, 2015.

She would have been a key State witness in the case against her husband, the Hawks said at the time.

"I confirm that the defence has funds and is ready to proceed," said attorney Marius Bruwer, representing Frederiksen.

The matter was postponed to May 17 to give the defence time to study the docket and prepare for the case.

The prosecution and defence will suggest a trial date on that day to the court.

Since his arrest in 2015 Frederiksen has had various problems securing permanent legal counsel for his trial in the Bloemfontein High Court this year.

At some stage, he applied for legal aid but later withdrew his application.

