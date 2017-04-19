19 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Killed, Cremated Nine-Month-Old Son At Uhuru Park, Court Told

By Richard Munguti

A woman has been charged with killing her nine-month-old son then cremating the body at Nairobi's Uhuru Park using torn clothes.

Ms Margaret Nduta who spoke uncontrollably in court alleged she opted to cremate the body of her son, Said Hassan Juma Karanja, since she had no money for funeral expenses.

"Police found Ms Nduta sitting next to the burning body of the boy at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 27 2016," a prosecutor told the court.

Police records further state that Ms Nduta allegedly took away the life of her son due to prolonged sickness.

The court heard that Ms Nduta, who alleged in court she is a mother of five, did not flee even when police approached her.

"She sat watching the body of her son burn," the investigating officer states in a statement to court.

EIGHT SIBLINGS

Ms Nduta also told court that she has eight siblings but she does not know where they are.

The magistrate, Mr Francis Andayi, directed that she be taken for mental examination.

The magistrate, however said he will allocate the case a trial date should "the medical report indicate that the accused is fit to stand trial."

"Besides the medical report also a probation officers report is necessary in respect of the accused," Mr Andayi ruled.

Ms Nduta is charged with burning little Karanja on June 27, 2016 using clothes at Uhuru Park Nairobi.

