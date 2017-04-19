Photo: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing residents of Kisumu on arrival in the county on April 18, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday pitched tent in ODM leader Raila Odinga's turf in Kisumu where he received a warm welcome and said all politicians had a right to campaign in any part of the country.

The President was attending the National Drama festivals gala at the Kisumu State Lodge.

Local leaders however, gave the ceremony a wide berth and accused the President of doing little to enhance development in the region.

Speaking at the gala, President Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission to boost the morale of teachers who devote their time in preparing participants for music and drama festivals by improving their welfare.

He said his administration is undertaking curriculum reforms to equip young people with skills that will enable them compete favourably at the regional and global arena.

"It is my pleasure to say that my administration is undertaking these long overdue curriculum reforms," said Mr Kenyatta.

ENTHUSIASTIC CROWD

The Head of State arrived at the Kisumu International Airport shortly after 11am and was received by Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario, Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, Jubilee nominated Senator Joy Gwendo and Karachuonyo MP James Rege.

An enthusiastic crowd along Oginga Odinga Street stopped the President's motorcade from the airport and demanded he addressed them.

President Kenyatta's speech which dwelt on peace and unity ahead of the August 8 elections was however, interrupted at some point by chants of unga! unga! (flour! flour!) with the gathering demanding for President's intervention on the price of flour.

The President said all Kenyans were at liberty to vote for whoever they wanted.

"Kenyans have a right to elect whoever they want. Whether you are a Luo, Kamba or Kikuyu, you are free to vote for the leader you want," he said.

MISUSED BY POLITICIANS

He went on: "My message to the youth is not to allow yourselves to be misused by politicians. If they want you to fight one another, reject their calls. Ask them to use their children to fight each other and not you," he added.

At the drama gala, Mr Kenyatta called on all Kenyans to draw lessons from the students, saying their performances represent the face of Kenya as the country prepares for the General Election.

"We can learn from our students, who epitomise our unity in diversity. They remind us that despite our differences, we are one. We are one great nation," President Kenyatta said.

He pointed out that he was in Kisumu for the National Drama festivals gala and promised to make a return next month for campaigns.

"Let the nominations conclude I promise to return here. Let politicians convince you by their deeds and not ask you to take stones and fight each other," he said.

DOMINANT ODM LEADERSHIP

The President's visit however, did not go down well with the dominant ODM leadership and locals in the area who protested that development of the region could not be achieved through drama.

"The President needs to justify why the flagship Lake Basin mall complex in Kisumu is not yet operational close to a year since its completion while unemployment continues to soar in the region," said Mr Opiyo Wandayi, ODM director of political affairs.

Mr Wandayi said the President should explain the failure of his administration in easing the burden of sugarcane farmers through write-off of debts of local milling factories in the manner it has done to other sectors in other regions.

"It is unsettling that the President would probably be overflying a water hyacinth-choked Lake Victoria as he lands in Kisumu yet his office has completely failed to give a roadmap for tackling this menace.," the Ugunja MP said.

COLLAPSED INDUSTRIES

The residents asked President Kenyatta to revive collapsed industries to create employment for the youth.

Mrs Mercy Anyango said currently the small scale business many residents are doing are not profitable and therefore need to provide permanent employment to youth and women.

Mr Phillip Manasseh who sells eggs in town said there was little to show in Kisumu as development generated by the national government. "All we want is employment and this can only be achieved through revival of industries," said Mr Manasseh.

Mr Justus Olang' said Kicomi employed thousands of residents and its closure dealt a blow to many families and cotton farmers.

Also raised by local leaders was the failure of the national government to solve the Lake Basin Development Authority mall stalemate.

By Silas Apollo, Justus Ochieng, Anthony Njagi and Rushdie Oudia