Photo: Kevin Odit/The Nation

Taita-Taveta Governor John Mruttu (right) at the CDF offices in Mwatate, where distribution of materials for the ODM primaries stalled after his supporters claimed all the officials were from the rival side.

Two prominent ODM leaders in Taita-Taveta County were last evening locked in a fierce battle for the party's gubernatorial flag in the August 8 General Election.

It pitted Council of Governors vice-chairman John Mruttu, the incumbent, against Orange Democratic Party chief whip Thomas Mwadeghu.

Fearing violence in the Migori ODM primaries set for Friday, security agencies have deployed General Service Unit (GSU) commandos in the area.

The party, meanwhile, postponed primaries hitherto slated for Wednesday in five Coast counties to Saturday.

And in Nairobi, officials met Busia rivals Sospeter Ojaamong and Dr Paul Otuoma in a bid to prevent a fallout.

NOMINATIONS WENT ON

Meanwhile, nominations also went on in Nyamira on Tuesday even after a key rival of Governor John Nyagarama, Mr James Gesami, pulled out at the last minute.

In Taita-Taveta, the hotly contested nominations were delayed for hours due to a hitch in the distribution of voting materials.

Polling started after midday at most centres in what ODM electoral officials said was caused by youth who disrupted the training of clerks on Monday evening and blocked the transportation of ballot papers.

Both bitter rivals Mruttu and Mwadeghu expressed confidence of winning the mini-polls.

In Voi, Mwatate, Wundanyi and Taveta constituencies, voting started late due to delay of voting materials, which ODM's county election coordinator Anderson Mwaloma blamed on a stand-off between Mr Mruttu and Mr Mwadeghu.

RIG OUT

Mr Mruttu had ordered the ballot boxes not to be released to various centres until his grievances against his opponent were addressed.

The governor had accused the Wundanyi Member of Parliament of trying to rig him out by compromising an election board member and also illegally printing his own ballot papers.

On Monday, Mr Mruttu threatened to boycott the primaries if the party's National Election Board failed to address his complaints. He however changed his mind after the board assured him of fairness.

Mr Mwadeghu said Mr Mruttu should be disqualified from the contest for allowing his supporters to disrupt the training of clerks and blocking the distribution of ballot papers.

The nominations in Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu will now be held on Saturday, a statement from NEB chairperson Judith Pareno said.

SATISFACTORY

However, Ms Pareno did not give the reasons for the postponement, which caught many aspirants by surprise.

"The board appeals to aspirants and members in the five counties to be patient as it prepares for an exercise that will be satisfactory to all," said Ms Pareno.

Mombasa Woman Representative Mishi Mboko urged the election team to conduct free, fair and transparent nominations. Ms Mboko, who is eying the Likoni parliamentary seat, said there should be no rigging of the primaries.

"We do not want a repeat of the shambolic nominations in Busia," said Ms Mboko. "As aspirants, we have spent a fortune on this exercise; it should be smooth and fair.

"The electorate should not be intimidated by anyone."

ONLY WOMAN

Ms Mboko, the only woman in the county running for MP, said there were fears that violence may erupt, especially in Likoni. She will face Mr Hamisi Domoko in the nominations.

ODM Kwale branch vice-chairman Nicholas Zani said the party will use the secret ballot in the county and only registered members will take part.

Some 61 aspirants will be vying for various positions in Kwale: Four for governor, six MPs, two senators, two woman reps and 47 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

The party's biggest headache will be in the governorship race, however, where political heavyweights are fighting for the party ticket to go up against incumbent Salim Mvurya. Mr Mvurya decamped from ODM to Jubilee Party, on whose ticket he hopes to defend his seat.

In Migori, Governor Okoth Obado is facing off with former Cabinet minister Ochillo Ayacko, former Sony Sugar managing director Paul Odola and Mrs Anne Omodho, wife of Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga.

CHARACTERISED BY VIOLENCE

The campaigns have been characterised by violence and there were fears of more chaos on Friday.

Mr Obado was fined Sh2 million by the ODM disciplinary committee for ordering youths to storm party offices and fomenting the violence witnessed in Migori recently.

The paramilitary GSU officers will be deployed in the county, classified as a political hotspot, after Mr Obado alleged plans to rig the primaries.

In Kilgoris, an aspirant whose victory was nullified has accused ODM of pushing for some pre-determined individuals. Mr Peter Morintat Oiboo's victory was short-lived after the party cancelled the results, citing irregularities.