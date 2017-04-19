19 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: One Killed As Floods Cut Off Mbale-Tirinyi Highway

Photo: Mudangha Kolyanha/Daily Monitor
Destroyed. Residents watch as a commuter taxi is towed out of the damaged bridge.
By Mudangha Kolyangha

Budaka/Kibuku — Heavy rains that have pounded some parts of the eastern region since mid-March on Monday washed away three bridges on the Mbale-Tirinyi road, leaving one person dead.

Hundreds of stranded motorists had to find alternative routes after unseasonable rainfall hit the villages for nearly three hours.

The rains washed away three new bridges; Sala in Kibuku District, Nasanga located between Budaka and Kibuku districts, and Nandusi in Budaka District cutting off the Mbale- Tirinyi road. For the bigger part of yesterday, police diverted transport at Kamonkoli and Tirinyi to block heavy vehicles from accessing the road. Passengers, particularly those using small cars heading to Kampala, were diverted to Naboa-Namusita-Budaka road.

Those headed to Mbale Town used the Pallisa-Kamonkoli road, with many vehicles taking advantage of the situation to hike transport fees.

"Vehicles are being diverted through another route until repairs are done. Travellers and transporters have to endure the lengthy route to access the main road,"Mr Micheal Ongicia, the Budaka District police commander, confirmed to Daily Monitor yesterday.

Adding that, "It's unfortunate that one person was killed by the running water while the injured were taken to Budaka Health Centre IV for treatment".

By press time, the police had not yet identified the dead person but his body was taken to Budaka mortuary.

On a normal day, passengers using the Mbale-Tirinyi road pay Shs15,000 from Mbale but had to part with between Shs20,000 and Shs25,000 going through Mbale-Tororo-Bugiri-Kampala, which is a longer distance.

