Photo: Daily Monitor

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao.

Kampala — Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has called the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament Winnie Kiiza weak at a weekly party news conference in Kampala yesterday. Mr Mao also accused Ms Kiiza of being frivolous on the floor of Parliament.

"The LOP is very weak... . there is no action on the floor of Parliament," Mr Mao said, adding: "the only thing we know is walk-outs, throwing papers and drama than challenging the government on policy arena..."

Mr Mao criticised Ms Kiiza, the Woman MP for Kasese District, over failure to challenge government on matters of national significance such as drought and the killings in the country. The DP president said unlike what's happening in Parliament today, during the 6th Parliament, the Opposition would put government to task on policy matters.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Mr Mao said: "We are suffering because we lack a policy. There should be a policy on food reserve like in Kenya where they have food reserve that can last three years in case of emergency," Mr Mao said.

The DP leader also asked journalists who sit in Parliament if they really feel that the government is under any sort of pressure apart from the drama in the committees which MPs are investigating currently.

"In the 6th Parliament, we challenged government in the policy arena not just drama , we want less drummer and more challenge," Mr Mao said.

He urged government to speak out on the killings in the country because it is not only the late Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was killed but many people including prominent Sheikhs have been killed and the reports are yet to be presented. Mr Mao reminded Ms Kiiza that it's the role of the Opposition leaders in Parliament to put government on pressure when it comes such matters.

In May last year, the 10th Parliament appointed Ms Kiiza as the LOP, replacing Mr Wafula Oguttu who lost his Bukooli Central seat in the February general elections. Mr Wafula replaced Nandala Mafabi as LOP in the 9th Parliament.

Ms Kiiza's appointment was not a surprise because Kasese voted overwhelmingly for FDC at national and local levels. She is said to have played a role in the FDC victory and needed to be "rewarded". Efforts to reach Ms Kiiza were futile as she was reportedly out of the country.

But the Opposition chief whip in Parliament and FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said: "It is unfortunate if indeed Mr Mao made that remark because the LOP works with everybody in Parliament including DP members."