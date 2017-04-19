Rwandan Artists for Doadoa Festival Next Month

While expressing delight about his scheduled performance at this year's edition, Eric Soul, a renowned DJ and the owner of Afrogroov, a multi-dimensional company dedicated to promoting creative arts, said their appearances meant showcasing the potential of the Rwandan creative industry and to raise more awareness of the local music in particular.

"It shows a continuity and consistency in our approach to Rwandan industry growth. It's important we continue strengthening links with the rest of the region. The aim is to create global relevance and visibility for our Music Art and Culture," he said.

While Rwanda has in recent years registred commendable progress in many sectors, Eric Soul said, the country is yet to make a mark in the creative industry.

But such platforms as Doadoa, he said, help Rwanda to gain exposure in the new emerging sector.

The Rwandan artistes were invited under #ComponentsRw, a collaborative initiative curated by Eric Soul to support the creative industry through organising performances, conferences, forums, and securing deals with international players.

Through this collaborative initiative, Rwandan artistes have landed gigs in the region, including the recent ONGEA, which took place in Kenya, as well as Jalada Festival.

Deo Munyakazi, a traditional instrumentalist, is hopeful that participating in such festivals will help them as artistes to create important connections.

It's an opportunity for me to continue advancing in the area of traditional music, he said.

"First of all, it is an opportunity to meet regional and international stakeholders in the creative industry, make new connections and get new ideas that will help us put Rwandan music on the world map. It's also a time to promote traditional Inanga instrument worldwide," he said.

On a separate invitation, Trezzor Band, a popular local music group, will also take part in one of the sessions organised to bring together sensational cultural and traditional artistes.

This year's event will feature a series of music and entertainment. Other highlights of the festival include mentorship opportunities, seminars and workshops conducted by regional and international experts.