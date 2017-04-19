19 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Artists for Doadoa Festival Next Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Bizimungu

While expressing delight about his scheduled performance at this year's edition, Eric Soul, a renowned DJ and the owner of Afrogroov, a multi-dimensional company dedicated to promoting creative arts, said their appearances meant showcasing the potential of the Rwandan creative industry and to raise more awareness of the local music in particular.

"It shows a continuity and consistency in our approach to Rwandan industry growth. It's important we continue strengthening links with the rest of the region. The aim is to create global relevance and visibility for our Music Art and Culture," he said.

While Rwanda has in recent years registred commendable progress in many sectors, Eric Soul said, the country is yet to make a mark in the creative industry.

But such platforms as Doadoa, he said, help Rwanda to gain exposure in the new emerging sector.

The Rwandan artistes were invited under #ComponentsRw, a collaborative initiative curated by Eric Soul to support the creative industry through organising performances, conferences, forums, and securing deals with international players.

Through this collaborative initiative, Rwandan artistes have landed gigs in the region, including the recent ONGEA, which took place in Kenya, as well as Jalada Festival.

Deo Munyakazi, a traditional instrumentalist, is hopeful that participating in such festivals will help them as artistes to create important connections.

It's an opportunity for me to continue advancing in the area of traditional music, he said.

"First of all, it is an opportunity to meet regional and international stakeholders in the creative industry, make new connections and get new ideas that will help us put Rwandan music on the world map. It's also a time to promote traditional Inanga instrument worldwide," he said.

On a separate invitation, Trezzor Band, a popular local music group, will also take part in one of the sessions organised to bring together sensational cultural and traditional artistes.

This year's event will feature a series of music and entertainment. Other highlights of the festival include mentorship opportunities, seminars and workshops conducted by regional and international experts.

Rwanda

Political Parties Step Up Preparations for Presidential Polls

Presidential elections may be four months away but most of the country's eleven legally registered political parties say… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.