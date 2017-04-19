Nigeria: Alleged Killer of Four Police Officers, Army Captain Dies in Shootout - Police

The police on Tuesday announced the killing of Endurance Ominisan, a suspected leader of a kidnap and militant ring that allegedly killed four police officers and an Army captain in Lagos earlier this month.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said Mr. Ominisan, a.k.a Mighty, was killed in a gun duel with police officers on April 16.

Mr. Ominisan, whom police identified as a native of Ondo State, was said to have been killed at No. 20, Joel Adebolu Street, Ibeshi area of Ikorodu.

The police accused the suspect and members of his ring as being responsible for the killing of the security agents in Lagos on April 9, after they responded to a distress call.

The commissioner of police in Lagos, Fatai Owoseni, gave the account of the incident as follows:

"At about 1a.m of today Sunday April 9, the Police received distress call that a group of militants/kidnappers had entered Owutu-Isawo in Ikorodu through the thick swampy forest surrounding the area.

"They were reported to have kidnapped some residents. In response, the Police and the Army immediately mobilised personnel to the area, where the kidnapped victims were rescued.

"Sadly, however, five out of the gallant, brave and patriotic officers lost their lives during the rescue operation. One of them is a Nigerian Army Captain, while the remaining four are policemen. One of the residents in the area also died," the police chief said.

In his statement on Tuesday, Mr. Moshood said Mr. Ominisan allegedly made oral confessions of his involvement in the kidnapping of schoolchildren and staff of Turkish International College in Ogun State.

"While he was being taken for medical treatment, he made oral confessional statement admitting to the criminal roles he played along with other suspects at large in some kidnap for ransom cases and militant attacks on Ikorodu and other neighbouring communities in Lagos State.

"He also confessed to Oniba of Iba kidnapping, Turkish School children and members of staff kidnapping and many other kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun States before he was confirmed dead at the hospital," the police said.

The police are already prosecuting the suspects who allegedly kidnapped the Iba monarch. The police had also on February 15 announced the arrest of the alleged mastermind of the Turkish school kidnapping, which occurred in on January 13.

Mr. Moshood, who also announced the arrest at the time, said operatives arrested Joseph Omoni, a 38-year-old native of Ondo State, for masterminding the Turkish school kidnap, adding that he made confessional statements about the critical role he allegedly played.