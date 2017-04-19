Nigeria: Buhari Hails Completion, Reopening of Abuja Airport

Photo: Premium Times

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the efforts of the ministries of transport, power, works and housing, the security agencies, Kaduna State government, the contractor, Julius Berger, and others, on the successful completion of work on the runway and re-opening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of the time limit.

The President, in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina said that he looked forward to such display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire Federal Government machinery.

President Buhari, according to Adesina also thanked Ethiopian Airlines for cooperating with the Nigerian Government during the period of the closure of Abuja airport, describing it as a good example of intra-African cooperation.