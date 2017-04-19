18 April 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria Probes Alleged Scandalous Arms Procurement

Photo: Daily Trust
(file photo).
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — Nigeria's Parliament is investigating alleged corruption by the recently disbanded Presidential Arms panel.

A Joint Committee on National Security and Intelligence and Public Procurement has been established to conduct the probe.

Aminu Sani Jaji of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence as well as Oluwole Oke of the Committee on Public Procurement chair the joint committee.

Officials close to the probe said the investigation would scrutinise arms procurements between 2012 and 2015.

Stakeholders and the general public with relevant information on the issue have been requested to make submissions before public hearings are held at a date to be announced later.

Nigeria is in the middle of another probe of the alleged theft of US$2 billion meant for procurement of arms for the military in the fight against the Boko Haram.

