Uganda: Schools Suspend Meals As Food Prices Increase

Masaka — Many schools in Masaka District have suspended breakfast due to the rising prices of maize flour in the area.

This has been blamed on the dry spells, which affected crop yields thus leading to high prices of beans and maize.

Although this has affected households too, schools are more hit since many administrators feed learners on both posho and beans.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Mr Joseph Balikuddembe, the head teacher Nyendo Progressive Primary School, confirmed that they stopped serving porridge to pupils in the boarding section early morning and only provide it at break time.

"We currently give them porridge at 10:30 am as they wait for lunch. We found it un sustainable to serve them porridge at 7am given the high cost of maize flour, as a school, we hope to engage parents and see if we charge them an extra amount of money next term," he said.

Some primary schools outside Masaka Town have resorted to providing mid-day lunch to learners for only three days a week.

Mr Ronald Kaweesi, the head teacher King Fahad Muslim Primary School in Mukungwe Sub-county, said they have substituted posho with sweet potatoes, which are a bit cheaper.

Diversion. Mr William Juuko, the director, Kasaana Junior School and Villa Road Primary School in Nyendo Town , explained that the high food prices have forced them to halt some planned activities and divert funds to buy food.

Prices. According to Mr Jjuko, a sack 50 kilogrammes of maize flour, which was costing Shs60,000 three months ago currently cost Shs115, 000.

Operaton. Mr David Baale, the director King David SS-Lukaya, said many schools are struggling to feed students which may lead to some closing early.