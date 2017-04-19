18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hawks Inching Ahead With Nigerian 'Prophet' Sex Abuse Probe

The Hawks have made progress in their investigation of a Nigerian prophet who allegedly sexually abused young women from his church, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are investigating different charges, but we can't name them before making an arrest," Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, current affairs programme Special Assignment carried a report about him. His church has branches countrywide.

He had allegedly had sex with girl as young as 14 in his home in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

Netshiunda said he did not want to speculate about what charges the man could face.

Meanwhile, the Young Religious Leaders (YRL), which describes itself as a moral regeneration structure, said it was greatly disturbed by the Special Assignment episode.

"The actions displayed by this so-called Man of God are disturbing and heart-breaking, to see what the girl child in our beloved land of South Africa has been exposed to," YRL Gauteng secretary Abel Mahachi said in a statement.

He appealed to government to speed up the process to ensure self-regulation of churches. The absence of legislation to govern religion was making it difficult to deal with such issues effectively, he said.

Neither the prophet nor his church could be reached for comment. The telephone number for his church in Durban was not working.

Source: News24

South Africa

