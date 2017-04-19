Uganda: Gomba Herdsmen Reject Registration Order

Photo: Moses Muwulya/Daily Monitor

Involved. A herdsman in Gomba District moves his cattle back home after grazing.

Gomba — Herdsmen grazing in various forest reserves in Gomba District are reluctant to register as community development groups, National Forestry Authority (NFA) officials have revealed.

Registration of these groups is in line with collaborative forestry management policy that seeks to save forest reserves from depletion by rallying adjacent communities to reserve them.

According to Mr Leo Twinomuhangi, the range manager in charge of Lake Victoria shores, the cattle keepers were supposed to register with the district community development officer and local leaders, but none has done so.

"This is a new government policy, but those cattle keepers are shunning it. The groups are supposed to secure a certificate of registration and a constitution. The local leaders will then recommend the groups to National Forestry Authority," Mr Twinomuhangi told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview on Monday.

Defiant

However, Mr Morgan Kawalya, the district community development officer, said his office has not registered any group.

"May be they (cattle keepers) have registered with the sub-county development officers," Mr Kawalya said during an interview, promising to follow up the matter. Gomba District has 17 forest reserves.

Recently, Mr Godfrey Kiviiri, the district chairperson, clashed with NFA officilas over grazing licenses granted to cattle keepers, insisting they are responsible for Nsowe and Kirombe forest reserves destruction. According to Mr Kiviiri, the 170 herders, currently possessing grazing licences are cutting down trees for charcoal and clearing other parts of the reserves for agriculture.

However, NFA insists the cattle keepers are causing no harm to the environment.

Mr Kiviiri said some herders have even constructed permanent houses, which is against the agreed terms.

He, however, requested NFA to revoke their grazing licences.

The herders were given mandate to evaluate among themselves which groups deserve renewal of grazing licenses and those that don't.

A two- week ultimatum was given to the herders to establish forest user committees that would monitor sustainable use of the reserves, but Mr Twinomuhangi recently told Daily Monitor that the groups had not registered.