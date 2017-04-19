Norman Tumuhimbise, the Jobless Brotherhood leader has made an application at the High court in Kampala seeking a temporary injunction against UCC-ordered directed sim card validation exercise.

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) last week ordered for the validation and verification of all mobile phone sim cards within a period of seven days.

Now, Tumuhimbise in his application seeks, "refraining UCC and the telecommunication service providers it regulates from enforcing a directive of SIM card registration by Thursday or recognising the national ID as the sole identification document."

Court has set tomorrow (9:20am) as hearing date for the suit. Since issuing the directive last week, UCC has faced criticism from various quarters over its decision to restrict the registration document to just the national ID and also issuing of the 7-day ultimatum.

Civil society organisations have equally condemned the move as illegal and threatening the rights of Ugandans since the sharing of national identification particulars with telecommunication companies may put people's lives in danger.

"We need to keep telecommunication companies out of this as they have no legal obligations to protect citizens. We have (of recent) registered a pattern of personnel information being misused and abused by these companies and we have petitioned UCC over this but they have not done anything about it," Geofrey Wokulila Ssebaggala, the team leader at Unwanted Witness, told The Observer this morning.

As it is the norm to express dissatisfaction of recent, some Ugandans, once again, took their campaign against sim card registration online. Twitter and Facebook have been awash with messages and comments against the restrictive validation process.

OVERWHELMED

To beat the seven-day deadline, the telecoms have since embarked on a campaign to have their customers re-registered. The campaign ranges from media adverts, text messages, direct telephone calls to working through the Easter weekend

To make registration easier, customers were asked to dial *197# to register since the congestion in service centres could have been overwhelming. In Kampala and nearby towns, people thronged customer service centres over the Easter weekend to have their lines registered. Many centres that usually close by 5pm worked till late.

In Kireka, for instance, residents braved the rain standing in long queues at the Airtel customer service centre.

KAWEESI MURDER

The UCC directive stems from last month's gruesome murder of former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was gunned down by unknown assailants as he left his home in Kulambiro.

Kaweesi reportedly received death threats in form of text messages and voice calls from a number that was unregistered. During the press conference where UCC made this directive at their offices in Bugoloobi, police chief Kale Kayihura, also part of those who addressed journalists, said this was a move to ensure better security in the country and reduce the soaring crime rate.

However, while appearing on Saturday's Capital Gang talk show on Capital radio, Kampala metropolitan police spokesman Emilian Kayima had another view from that of his boss. He said the registration "will not put out crime, but it will alleviate it."

That notwithstanding, some Ugandans are happy with the move.

"If the government wants to end insecurity in the country, why don't we accept and register our lines? It is for our own benefit," 62-year-old Jacob Okech said, patiently waiting in a queue in Kireka.

National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira), the body responsible for making and distributing national identity cards, has also been busy since the directive. They, too, worked throughout the Easter weekend as many people came to register, pick their IDs, replace old ones or even find out whether the line was long so they could return the next day.

In a statement released last week, Nira asked Ugandans to visit their Kololo-based offices and register or pick their national IDs. This statement did not go well with some online users who wondered whether Nira thought all Ugandans lived in Kampala.

Nira spokesperson Gilbert Kadilo clarified that they have offices across the country but warned that the authority would not work under pressure because of the directive.

"The process is going to remain normal, you come, register and within a month you receive your national ID," he told a local television station last Saturday.

To make matters worse, the directive also stopped, "with immediate effect, all street vendors selling pre-registered and unregistered sim cards" and also required telephone companies to gazette authorised places from where customers should purchase sim cards.

Police subsequently threatened to arrest any one vending sim cards. One Africel marketer has since been arrested and charged with disobeying lawful orders. However, when this writer walked through Kireka, Nakawa, Kololo and some parts of Kampala central business district over the weekend, it was evident that sim cards, both registered and unregistered were still on sale. Some were even already registered in different names.

This writer bought one Airtel sim card, registered in the names of the vendor, with the national ID details also updated.

"I can't let my capital get wasted; so, I registered all these lines," the vendor said, pointing to about eight more lines on the shelves. "I used the (USSD) code they sent us and it is easier because no one asks you why you are registering many lines."

RESISTANCE

However, the directive has been challenged from various fronts: lawyers say it is illegal, experts say it is unachievable. Many believe that as it has always been with UCC directives, this too will be suspended.

"I am not going to put myself [under] pressure of registering. That deadline is just something they just say after sitting in meetings. They will postpone it; wait and see," Jackie Seguya of Nakawa said.

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) branded the directive illegal since it was not inclined on any of the laws of the land.

According to the lawyers, current laws allow valid identification documents issued by credible agencies such as work permits, student IDs, driving licences, voters' cards, among others.

"If one form of identification is going to be preferred, then these regulations have to be amended," Francis Gimara the president of ULS told journalists last week.