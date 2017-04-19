Malawi government on Tuesday signed the memorandum of understanding on traditional medicine with the Peoples Republic of China to enhance traditional healers.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lilongwe at Capital Hill, Minister of health Dr Peter Kumpalume said this is a way of showing commitment on traditional medicines.

"We are drafting national policy once is finalised and adopted, it will provide a framework for a well-coordinated accreditation and registration system for traditional medicine practitioners in the country," he said.

He further said the government through the ministry of health sees a lot of opportunities in advancing the traditional medicine through partnering with the People's Republic of China.

He added that 80% of African estimated population including Malawi use traditional medicine to prevent and cure infectious diseases.

"The signing of this MOU is a great milestone in the collaboration between the countries. It is going to strengthen the efforts and gains so far achieved realising that Chinese people are very advanced in the field of traditional medicine," Kumpalume said.

In his remarks the Vice President of National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People's Republic of China, Wang Guoqiang said the main reason to visit Malawi was to strengthen the cooperation between the Ministry of Health in Malawi and in China especially in aspect of Malaria control in the country.

"We will try to use our experiences and experiments to reduce the spread of malaria in the country," he said.

And speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when he held an audience with Chinese vice Minister for National Health and Family Planning Commission, Wang Juoqiang, President Professor Peter Mutharika commended China for its intention to promote traditional medicine having signed a Memorandum of Understand with Ministry of Health.

"The MoU signed today will assist the country in developing traditional medicines at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and College of Medicine. The other MoU on Maternal Health which has also been signed will help to ensure that no woman loses her life during child birth," said President Mutharika.

Mutharika said since Malawi established bilateral relationship with China, there has been a number of benefits the country has realized from the friendship.

He said apart from health support, China has assisted Malawi in its infrastructure developments.

"This year Malawi and China will be celebrating 10 years of fruitful bilateral relationship and it is worth to say that since 2007, the country has seen the construction of Bingu International Conversion Centre (BICC), Parliament Building, Bingu National Stadium, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Chitipa Karonga road," Said Mutharika.

Wang said traditional medicines have been part and parcel of the health sector support that china would like to transfer to Malawi.

He re-assured the president of his country's support in implementing traditional medicines.

"To show our commitment, we will be donating some traditional medicine to Salima District hospital on Wednesday April 19," said Wang.

Minister of Health, Kumpalume said traditional medicines are important and that the country's fore- fathers used traditional medicines to cure themselves from diseases before the adopting the scientific ones.

He then said people should distinguish traditional medicines with witchcraft and accept them as they do with other medicines.