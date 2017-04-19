Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Stun Caps

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza sent into battle a bunch of rookies and was still left a satisfied as the miners secured the bronze medal in the Independence Cup final third place play-off at White City yesterday.

William Stima's 66th minute penalty settled matters in a game which got off to a rather lacklustre start, as neither side seemed inspired to produce anything special.

There was virtually nothing to write home about in the first half and both sets of strikers failed to trouble the goalkeepers.

The first real chance in the opening half fell to FC Platinum captain Simon Shoko in the 25th minute when his snap shot from outside the box was deflected out.

Three minutes later, his teammate Agrippa Murimba had a chance to score when he broke loose from the centre only to shot straight at CAPS United goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo, who was already down.

The second half was drama-filled with referee Martin Chivandire flashing two red cards.

FC Platinum's Talent Chawapihwa was the first to see red as he was given his marching orders following a second booking for simulation inside the box in the 55th minute.

The second red card was flashed in the 80th minute in the face of CAPS United's Michell Mwenya who had crudely fouled Hillary Bakacheza outside the box.

FC Platinum grabbed the match's solitary goal from the penalty spot when Murimba was brought down inside the box by Last Sithole.

Stima stepped up and placed the ball on the right side of Muchambo who, however, had dived the right way and got a little touch of the ball.

A satisfied Mapeza believes the win is a big boost for his charges.

"This was a good game and for us it's a big boost towards our next match. Some of these youngsters have not been playing and today they proved that they have what it takes.

"They really displayed some brilliant performances. One or two of these youngsters might even play in the next match against Bulawayo City but that will depend on their performances in training," said Mapeza.

FC Platinum are one of only two teams in the Premiership who have had a 100 percent start to the 2017 season with the others being log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

CAPS United, just like FC Platinum opted to use fringe players in the encounter and their coach Lloyd Chitembwe said his strategy coming into the match was to broaden his player base.

"It was a decent game, we just needed time to look at other players and I think I saw what I wanted to see. It was only fair to give others a chance and see how they will do.

"In future I will be able to make decisions based on today's game. The boys have been doing well lately so we just have to move on," Chitembwe said.

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0