DYNAMOS goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga proved his heroics between the sticks when he saved a Peter Muduwa penalty to help DeMbare edge a battling Highlanders 3-2 in the dreaded penalty shoot-out in an exhilarating Independence Cup final at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Dynamos who dominated the first half in which they carved out good chances appeared on course to kill off the match in 90 min of regulation time after Masimba Mambare a former Highlanders player rose from the bench, laced up his boots to score a beauty that appeared to deflate Highlanders just three minutes after coming on in place of Ali Sadiki.

But Highlanders refused to be cowed into submission throwing everything at the Glamour Boys. They practically camped in Dynamos goal area in search of the equaliser.

It did come in referee's optional time after defender Elisha Muroiwa under pressure from the marauding Bosso attackers led by Rodreck Mutuma also a former Dynamos player handled the ball inside the penalty area.

And veteran forward Ralph Matema made no mistake from the spot to give Bosso the equaliser which saw the match spilling into the penalty shoot-out.

And it was Dynamos who walked away with the bragging rights after lifting the Uhuru Cup, which is coach Lloyd Mutasa's first silverware of the season following a 3-2 victory over the Bulawayo giants.