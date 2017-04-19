Malawi music superstar Tay Grin, also popularly known as Nyau King this past weekend linked up with South Africa's music heavyweights Uhuru in the capital Lilongwe.

The South African group was in Lilongwe for an indoor concert at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) Friday night and the Malawian megastar was one of the acts at the show.

The Black Rhyno Entertainment president, who came on stage after Janta and Lulu sets, performed right before the "Y-tjukutja" stars and set the BICC auditorium on fire with his bubbly hits "Ndabwera", "Chipapapa", the latest "Tola" and "Kanda".

The Nyau King, who put up his usual fire performance, bringing a Nyau dancer and drummers on stage, went to meet the visiting artists immediately after his set. They had a chat and exchanged contacts.

Aphoto which was posted on Black Rhyno Entertainment Instagram account on Saturday suggests there is a possibility the two camps might work together in the near future.

The image, showing Tay Grin and Uhuru's Dj Clap and Xelimpilo, is captioned "Executive moves... the boss @taygrin and @uhuru_sa".

But Tay Grin's media manager, Kimpho Loka, when contacted was elusive when asked whether the meeting will translate into a collabo or Uhuru producing for the Malawian music celebrity who is currently pushing his music on the international scene, securing collaborations with top African acts.

"Yes they [Tay Grin and Uhuru] had a chat and exchanged numbers, but can't say whether they will work together or not. Artists are always looking for new opportunities in the industry which come in different ways and such relationships can be established anywhere, it can be on the street, on the plane, at concerts, in the club, etc.," commented Loka.

Uhuru are famed for hits they have worked with Africa's top rated artists among them Davido, Mafikizolo, Oskido, Professor and Runtown.

Since 2016, Tay Grin has worked with African stars namely 2Baba, Orezi, Roberto and Vanessa Mdee.